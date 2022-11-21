Rock et Belles Oreilles: The DVD 1986-87

Irreverent, nasty, politically incorrect, often vulgar and sometimes even rude, Rock and Belles Oreilles' inexhaustible and irresistible humour marked Quebec society in the 1980s and 1990s. Nothing has escaped this cultural phenomenon: radio, song, personalities, major events and social phenomena have fuelled this delirious, biting and funny humour because it is more true than nature. Reflecting a generation, RBO has clearly contributed to giving humour its nobility within Quebec culture. 1st of 5 dvd of the box set: ROCK ET BELLES OREILLES: THE COFFRET ET THE BONUS.
