Rock'n'Roll Housewives

Not Available

Mieko (Hitomi Kuroki) is a housewife with some problems. Her husband (Masahiko Nishimura) is indifferent to her and her daughter Sayako (Hiroko Kurisaki) refuses to go to school. One day, Mieko meets Kaori (Tae Kimura) who is divorced. Mieko and Kaori worked at a same company years ago. Kaori tells Mieko that how she was swindled out of money by a man and, because of this, Mieko loans money to Kaori. Due to the loan, Mieko, herself, begins to do part-time work at a convenience store. While at work, Mieko catches a shoplifter Yukimi (Shizuyo Yamazaki) in the convenience store. It turns out, Mieko and Yukimi get along great. Mieko, Yukimi and Kaori decide to go to a karaoke room together. At the karaoke bar, the women hear the song "Smoke On The Water" by Deep Purple and decide to form a rock band!