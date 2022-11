Not Available

From its emergence in the 1950s to its 1971 banning and subsequent legalization more than a decade later, rock 'n' roll music has played an important -- and controversial -- role in Mexican culture. This documentary traces that history. Through interviews with some of the country's most influential rockers -- including Javier Batiz, Fito De la Parra and Johnny Ortega -- director Lance Miccio tells the story of an epic struggle for artistic freedom.