Peter "The Doll Maker" Harris returns to his ancestral family home after being released from the state's hospital for the criminally insane - a "cured" man. Once inside the old house, anguished memories from a tortured childhood and ghostly visitations from his past victims shake Peter's resolve. It isn't until lovely young Ashley enters his life that Peter makes a fateful decision, a decision that will rekindle old desires that always ended in murder.