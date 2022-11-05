Not Available

Rock River Renegades

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Range Busters

Having trouble with outlaws, Marshal Graham sends for his friends the Range Busters. Newspaper editor Ross, dissatisfied with Graham, forms a vigilante committee and puts Jim Dawson in charge not knowing he is the leader of the outlaw gang. Dawson then has his men frame Crash and Dusty for robbery and murder and then has them set out to lynch the two.

Cast

Ray CorriganCrash Corrigan
Max TerhuneAlibi Terhune
Christine McIntyreGrace Ross
John ElliottDick Ross
Kermit MaynardMarshal Luke Graham
Frank EllisHenchman Chuck

