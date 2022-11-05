Rock River Renegades

Having trouble with outlaws, Marshal Graham sends for his friends the Range Busters. Newspaper editor Ross, dissatisfied with Graham, forms a vigilante committee and puts Jim Dawson in charge not knowing he is the leader of the outlaw gang. Dawson then has his men frame Crash and Dusty for robbery and murder and then has them set out to lynch the two.
|Ray Corrigan
|Crash Corrigan
|Max Terhune
|Alibi Terhune
|Christine McIntyre
|Grace Ross
|John Elliott
|Dick Ross
|Kermit Maynard
|Marshal Luke Graham
|Frank Ellis
|Henchman Chuck
