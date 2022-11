Not Available

Uncover the themes of Arthur Miller's chilling drama of 17th-century witch hunts with this guide to "The Crucible." Using a combination of text and imagery, Rocketbooks serve as a study companion for students at junior high school level and above. Engaging quizzes and in-depth analysis reinforce comprehension of Miller's play, a parable depicting disturbing parallels to the zeal of Sen. Joseph McCarthy and the Red Scare of the 1950s.