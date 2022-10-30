Not Available

Documentary on Rockets Redglare (aka Michael Morra), a colorful figure on the New York City art scene up until his death in 2001. In his life, Redglare was the bodyguard/drug dealer to Sid Vicious and Jean Michel Basquiat, a stand-up comedian (he toured with Steve Buscemi), and an actor in over 30 films, including "Stranger Than Paradise", "Down by Law", and "Mystery Train". Redglare died from liver failure and hepatitis C, which was brought on by years of heroin abuse and plenty of other drugs. Written by Anonymous