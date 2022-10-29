Not Available

Rockin' on Heaven's Door

    Hong Film

    Troubled celebrity Choong-Ui (Lee Hong-Ki) gets into trouble with the law. Choong-Ui is then forced to do volunteer work at a health-care facility for the terminally ill that is about to be closed down. While working at the hospice, Choong-Ui is able to come to terms with his own psychological wounds and, at the same time, help the patients to continue with their dreams.

    		Lee Hong-kiChoong Ui
    		Baek Jin-heeAn Na
    		Ma Dong-SeokMoo Sung
    		Min-seo JeonHa Eun
    		Im Won-heeBong-shik
    		Jeon Soo-kyungHospice director nun

