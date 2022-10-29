Rockin' on Heaven's Door

Troubled celebrity Choong-Ui (Lee Hong-Ki) gets into trouble with the law. Choong-Ui is then forced to do volunteer work at a health-care facility for the terminally ill that is about to be closed down. While working at the hospice, Choong-Ui is able to come to terms with his own psychological wounds and, at the same time, help the patients to continue with their dreams.
|Lee Hong-ki
|Choong Ui
|Baek Jin-hee
|An Na
|Ma Dong-Seok
|Moo Sung
|Min-seo Jeon
|Ha Eun
|Im Won-hee
|Bong-shik
|Jeon Soo-kyung
|Hospice director nun
View Full Cast >