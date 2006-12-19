2006

Rocky Balboa

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 2006

Studio

Rogue Marble

When he loses a highly publicized virtual boxing match to ex-champ Rocky Balboa, reigning heavyweight titleholder Mason Dixon retaliates by challenging the Itallian Stallion to a nationally televised, 10-round exhibition bout. To the surprise of his son and friends, Rocky agrees to come out of retirement and face an opponent who's faster, stronger and thirty years his junior.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneRobert "Rocky" Balboa Sr.
Burt YoungPaulie Pennino
Milo VentimigliaRocky Balboa Jr.
Geraldine HughesMarie
James Francis Kelly IIISteps
Tony BurtonTony "Duke" Evers

