When he loses a highly publicized virtual boxing match to ex-champ Rocky Balboa, reigning heavyweight titleholder Mason Dixon retaliates by challenging the Itallian Stallion to a nationally televised, 10-round exhibition bout. To the surprise of his son and friends, Rocky agrees to come out of retirement and face an opponent who's faster, stronger and thirty years his junior.
|Sylvester Stallone
|Robert "Rocky" Balboa Sr.
|Burt Young
|Paulie Pennino
|Milo Ventimiglia
|Rocky Balboa Jr.
|Geraldine Hughes
|Marie
|James Francis Kelly III
|Steps
|Tony Burton
|Tony "Duke" Evers
