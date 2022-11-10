Now the world champion, Rocky Balboa is living in luxury and only fighting opponents who pose no threat to him in the ring. His lifestyle of wealth and idleness is shaken when a powerful young fighter known as Clubber Lang challenges him to a bout. After taking a pounding from Lang, the humbled champ turns to former bitter rival Apollo Creed to help him regain his form for a rematch with Lang.
|Sylvester Stallone
|Rocky Balboa
|Talia Shire
|Adrianna "Adrian" Pennino Balboa
|Burt Young
|Paulie
|Carl Weathers
|Apollo Creed
|Burgess Meredith
|Mickey Goldmill
|Tony Burton
|Duke
