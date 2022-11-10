1982

Rocky III

  • Drama

Release Date

May 27th, 1982

Studio

Winkler Films

Now the world champion, Rocky Balboa is living in luxury and only fighting opponents who pose no threat to him in the ring. His lifestyle of wealth and idleness is shaken when a powerful young fighter known as Clubber Lang challenges him to a bout. After taking a pounding from Lang, the humbled champ turns to former bitter rival Apollo Creed to help him regain his form for a rematch with Lang.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneRocky Balboa
Talia ShireAdrianna "Adrian" Pennino Balboa
Burt YoungPaulie
Carl WeathersApollo Creed
Burgess MeredithMickey Goldmill
Tony BurtonDuke

