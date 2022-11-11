Not Available

Rocky Mental is a nonlinear action thriller about the rise of a boxing Phenom who aspires for international glory but while he is at the threshold of sporting stardom, he encounters infamy. It is the story of a star athlete whose belief in his own invincibility makes him disregard the lurking threats posed by his own abrasive personality. A series of targeted attacks on Rocky leaves the once indomitable fighter in a deep depressive, and semi delusional state. The perpetrators responsible for his losses, once revealed, ignite an unimaginable wrath in him. Rocky commits to retribution in characteristic flair, all along protecting those he has still left, and those he once cared for.