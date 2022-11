Not Available

Rod Piazza's hot harmonica sizzles in this March 2005 concert recorded in high definition at the Sierra Nevada Brewery in Chico, Calif. The Mighty Flyers, featuring Honey Piazza tickling the ivories, will have any blues fan bopping to the beat. Highlights of this must-see performance include "Sinister Woman," "Hear Me Knockin'," "Goodbye My Lover," "The Stinger," "Tough and Tender" and "Southern Lady."