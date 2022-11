Not Available

Jean-Marie Villegier's modern interpretation of Handel's "Rodelinda" -- filmed live at the world-renowned Glyndebourne Opera House in the United Kingdom -- sets the timeless tale of jealousy and treachery in the black-and-white world of the silent-movie era. Soprano Anna Caterina Antonacci sings the title role of Rodelinda, with tenor Kurt Streit and bass Umberto Chiummo performing the parts of Grimoaldo and Garibaldo, respectively.