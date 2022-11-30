Rodney Yee's Advanced Yoga - 2 Hip Opening Routine

Not Available

Created exclusively for experienced practitioners, Rodney Yee provides an insight into how he practices yoga at home. He teaches you how to build up to and sequence intense arm balances, and trust yourself more in these challenging poses. He takes you through a full sequence of hip openers to prepare the body for advanced moves. He allows you to evolve your practice on a deeper level by guiding yogi Colleen Saidman in advanced pranayama practice. Increases flexibility and mobility in the most neglected part of the body. Helps prevent knee and joint problems.