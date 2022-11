Not Available

Five 20-minute focused morning routines. Shot on location in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Arizona. Because of our natural rhythms, daybreak is the perfect time to open our bodies and center our minds. Each workout focuses on a specific area to loosen your muscles, relax your mind and energize you for the day ahead. Choose from Standing Poses, Twists, Backbends, Forward Bends and Hip Openers.