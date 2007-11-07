From the director of Wolf Creek comes this terrifying look at nature's perfect killing machine. When a group of tourists stumble into the remote Australian river territory of an enormous crocodile, the deadly creature traps them on a tiny mud island with the tide quickly rising and darkness descending. As the hungry predator closes in, they must fight for survival against all odds.
|Radha Mitchell
|Kate Ryan
|Michael Vartan
|Pete McKell
|Sam Worthington
|Neil
|Mia Wasikowska
|Sherry
|Caroline Brazier
|Mary Ellen
|Stephen Curry
|Simon
