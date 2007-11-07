2007

Rogue

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 7th, 2007

Studio

Dimension Films

From the director of Wolf Creek comes this terrifying look at nature's perfect killing machine. When a group of tourists stumble into the remote Australian river territory of an enormous crocodile, the deadly creature traps them on a tiny mud island with the tide quickly rising and darkness descending. As the hungry predator closes in, they must fight for survival against all odds.

Cast

Radha MitchellKate Ryan
Michael VartanPete McKell
Sam WorthingtonNeil
Mia WasikowskaSherry
Caroline BrazierMary Ellen
Stephen CurrySimon

