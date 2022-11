Not Available

The quirky series that sparked mainstream porns she-male craze makes its return! Adult video legend Joey Silvera has directed another gender-bending walk on the wild side, and Rogue Adventures 39 showcases six stunning transsexual divas in lustful congress with various boys, girls and each other. All but one of these five scenes takes place in sultry Brazil, home of the most sensuous and shameless she-creatures in the world.