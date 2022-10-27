1976

Rogue Male

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1976

Studio

BBC

Early in 1939 Sir Robert Thorndyke takes aim at Adolf Hitler with a high powered rifle, but the shot misses its mark. Captured and tortured by the Gestapo and left for dead, Sir Robert makes his way back to England where he discovers the Gestapo has followed him. Knowing that his government would turn him over to German authorities, Sir Robert goes underground in his battle with his pursuers.

Cast

John StandingMajor Quive-Smith
Alastair SimThe Earl
Harold PinterSaul Abrahams
Michael ByrneInterrogator
Ray SmithFisherman
Hugh ManningPeale

