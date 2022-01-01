ROH 13th Anniversary

Not Available

Ring of Honor Wrestling makes its return to Las Vegas on Sunday March 1st, 2015 as it presents its 13th Anniversary super event live from the Orleans Hotel and Casino. Matches signed *Main Event - High Stakes 4 Corner Survival ROH World Championship Match* Jay Briscoe (c) vs "Unbreakable" Michael Elgin vs "Sicilian Psychopath" Tommaso Ciampa vs "War Beard" Hanson ROH World Television Championship Jay Lethal (c) w/ Truth Martini vs Alberto El Patrón ROH World Tag Team Championship reDRagon (c) vs The Young Bucks "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles vs ACH ODB w/ Mark Briscoe vs Maria Kanellis w/ Michael Bennett Triple Threat Tag Team Match The Addiction (Chris Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs The Kingdom (Michael Bennett & Matt Taven) vs The Bullet Club (Doc Gallows & "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson) Grudge Match "Mr ROH" Roderick Strong vs The Decade's BJ Whitmer