ROH Battle of the Icons

Not Available

Battle of the Icons was a wrestling event held by Ring of Honor. It took place on January 27, 2007 at the Inman Sports Club in Edison, New Jersey. The show was named after it's main event, as ROH icons Homicide and Samoa Joe wrestled for the ROH World Championship. The show also featured a one night reunion of both Generation Next and The Havana Pitbulls, as well as the first match between Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli following the breakup of the Kings of Wrestling at Final Battle 2006.