Global Wars (2016) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) co-produced by the American Ring of Honor (ROH) and Japanese New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) promotions. The event is scheduled to take place on May 8, 2016, at the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, Illinois. The 2016 Global Wars will be the third annual Global Wars event co-produced by ROH and NJPW, and the first to take place outside of Toronto, Canada.