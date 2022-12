Not Available

Glory By Honor VI: Night One is an upcoming wrestling show promoted by Ring of Honor. It was held on November 2, 2007 at the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory in in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show's main event featured an appearance by GHC Heavyweight Champion Mitsuharu Misawa teaming with KENTA to take on former ROH World Champion Takeshi Morishima and Naomichi Marufuji.