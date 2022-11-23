ROH: Winter Warriors Tour - Duluth

Not Available

Jay Lethal (c), Roderick Strong (c) & War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe) (c) vs. BULLET CLUB (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)) Adam Cole vs. Stevie Richards Adam Page vs. Caprice Coleman vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Jay Briscoe vs. Silas Young vs. Will Ferrara ACH, Alex Shelley & Matt Sydal vs. Michael Elgin & reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) Cedric Alexander (w/Veda Scott) vs. Mark Briscoe Cheeseburger & Moose (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) Corey Hollis (w/Trina Michaels) vs. Dalton Castle (w/Brandon Tate & Brent Tate)