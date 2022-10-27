Rollercoaster

The plot is about a guile young terrorist who is able to blackmail a series of companies by placing home-made radio controlled bombs within the central attraction of amusement parks; roller coasters. The young man played by Timothy Bottoms gives a hard time to the cops after they give him UV marked money. He then wants revenge and places a bomb in a roller coaster at the most important amusement park event of the year.
|George Segal
|Harry Calder
|Richard Widmark
|Agent Hoyt
|Timothy Bottoms
|Young Man
|Henry Fonda
|Simon Davenport
|Susan Strasberg
|Fran
|Helen Hunt
|Tracy Calder
