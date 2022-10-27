1977

Rollercoaster

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 1977

Studio

Universal Pictures

The plot is about a guile young terrorist who is able to blackmail a series of companies by placing home-made radio controlled bombs within the central attraction of amusement parks; roller coasters. The young man played by Timothy Bottoms gives a hard time to the cops after they give him UV marked money. He then wants revenge and places a bomb in a roller coaster at the most important amusement park event of the year.

Cast

George SegalHarry Calder
Richard WidmarkAgent Hoyt
Timothy BottomsYoung Man
Henry FondaSimon Davenport
Susan StrasbergFran
Helen HuntTracy Calder

