Rollin' Through the Decades celebrates skateboarding's journey from London's South Bank underneath the Queen Elizabeth Hall, spiritual home of skateboarding since the early seventies through to today. Rollin' Through the Decades encapsulates the positive atmosphere of skateboarding and shows a true picture of its influence on our time. Showcasing historic, rare and unseen skateboarding footage. Featuring some of the finest tunes from the 80s and 90s and music especially composed for the film. ROLLIN interviews over 100 inspirational and legendary skateboarders, photographers and filmmakers.