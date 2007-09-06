2007

Romance & Cigarettes

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 2007

Studio

United Artists

Down-and-dirty musical love story set in the world of the working class. Nick is an ironworker who builds and repairs bridges. He's married to Kitty, a dressmaker, a strong and gentle woman with whom he has three daughters. He is carrying on a torrid affair with a redheaded woman named Tula. Nick is basically a good, hardworking man driven forward by will and blinded by his urges.

Cast

Susan SarandonKitty
Kate WinsletTula
Steve BuscemiAngelo
Mandy MooreBaby
Mary-Louise ParkerConstance
Christopher WalkenCousin Bo

