Romance & Cigarettes

Down-and-dirty musical love story set in the world of the working class. Nick is an ironworker who builds and repairs bridges. He's married to Kitty, a dressmaker, a strong and gentle woman with whom he has three daughters. He is carrying on a torrid affair with a redheaded woman named Tula. Nick is basically a good, hardworking man driven forward by will and blinded by his urges.
|Susan Sarandon
|Kitty
|Kate Winslet
|Tula
|Steve Buscemi
|Angelo
|Mandy Moore
|Baby
|Mary-Louise Parker
|Constance
|Christopher Walken
|Cousin Bo
