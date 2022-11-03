Romance of Radium

This Pete Smith Specialty tells the story of the discovery of radium and how it is used in medicine. The difficulty of obtaining the element is also demonstrated. Several tons of ore yield only minute amounts of the element. At the time of filming, the entire world's supply of radium was 1-3/4 pounds. Written by David Glagovsky
|Margaret Bert
|Nurse (uncredited)
|André Cheron
|Henri Antoine Becquerel (uncredited)
|James Conaty
|American Scientist (uncredited)
|Eddie Hart
|Photographer (uncredited)
|Emmett Vogan
|Pierre Curie (uncredited)
|Pete Smith
|Narrator (voice)
