1937

Romance of Radium

  History
  Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 1937

Studio

Not Available

This Pete Smith Specialty tells the story of the discovery of radium and how it is used in medicine. The difficulty of obtaining the element is also demonstrated. Several tons of ore yield only minute amounts of the element. At the time of filming, the entire world's supply of radium was 1-3/4 pounds. Written by David Glagovsky

Cast

Margaret BertNurse (uncredited)
André CheronHenri Antoine Becquerel (uncredited)
James ConatyAmerican Scientist (uncredited)
Eddie HartPhotographer (uncredited)
Emmett VoganPierre Curie (uncredited)
Pete SmithNarrator (voice)

