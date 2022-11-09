1984

Romancing the Stone

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 29th, 1984

Studio

SLM Production Group

Though she can spin wild tales of passionate romance, novelist Joan Wilder has no life of her own. Then one day adventure comes her way in the form of a mysterious package. It turns out that the parcel is the ransom she'll need to free her abducted sister, so Joan flies to South America to hand it over. But she gets on the wrong bus and winds up hopelessly stranded in the jungle...

Cast

Kathleen TurnerJoan Wilder
Danny DeVitoRalph
Ron SilverVendor
Manuel OjedaZolo
Zack NormanIra
Holland TaylorGloria

View Full Cast >

Images