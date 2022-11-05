Not Available

Romanovin kivet

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Spede-Tuotanto

This action packed Finnish thriller tells the tale of two friends who get their revenge against the millionaire who double-crossed them. Patrick and Tony are hired by the wealthy gambler to steal the priceless Romanov stones, Russian jewels. They do it, but almost lose their lives when he double-crosses them. They turn around and get revenge, his money, his wife, and his daughter.

Cast

Santeri KinnunenTony
Kari-Pekka ToivonenValto
Katariina KaitueKaarina Roivas
Kari HietalahtiAhma
Samuli EdelmannPatrick

