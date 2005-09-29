Romanzo criminale

The Lebanese has a dream: to conquer the underworld of Rome. To carry out this feat without precedent he puts together a ruthless and highly organized gang. Their progress and changes in leadership take place over 25 years, from the 1970s into the 90s, and are inseparably intertwined with the dark history of modern Italy: terrorism, kidnappings and corruption at the highest levels of government.
|Pierfrancesco Favino
|Libano
|Claudio Santamaria
|Il Dandi
|Stefano Accorsi
|Commissario Scialoja
|Riccardo Scamarcio
|Il Nero
|Jasmine Trinca
|La Voce
|Anna Mouglalis
|Patricia / Cinzia
