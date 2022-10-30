1989

Romero

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 24th, 1989

Studio

Paulist Productions

Romero is a compelling and deeply moving look at the life of Archbishop Oscar Romero of El Salvador, who made the ultimate sacrifice in a passionate stand against social injustice and oppression in his county. This fil chronicles the transformation of Romero from an apolitical, complacent priest to a committed leader of the Salvadoran people.

Cast

Richard JordanFather Rutilio Grande
Ana AliciaArista Zelada
Eddie VelezLt. Columa
Alejandro BrachoFather Alfonzo Osuna
Tony PlanaFather Manuel Morantes
Harold GouldFrancisco Galedo

