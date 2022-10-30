Romero is a compelling and deeply moving look at the life of Archbishop Oscar Romero of El Salvador, who made the ultimate sacrifice in a passionate stand against social injustice and oppression in his county. This fil chronicles the transformation of Romero from an apolitical, complacent priest to a committed leader of the Salvadoran people.
|Richard Jordan
|Father Rutilio Grande
|Ana Alicia
|Arista Zelada
|Eddie Velez
|Lt. Columa
|Alejandro Bracho
|Father Alfonzo Osuna
|Tony Plana
|Father Manuel Morantes
|Harold Gould
|Francisco Galedo
View Full Cast >