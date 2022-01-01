Romper Stomper

Nazi skinheads in Melbourne take out their anger on local Vietnamese, who are seen as threatening racial purity. Finally the Vietnamese have had enough and confront the skinheads in an all-out confrontation, sending the skinheads running. A woman who is prone to epileptic seizures joins the skins' merry band, and helps them on their run from justice, but is her affliction also a sign of impurity?
|Russell Crowe
|Hando
|Daniel Pollock
|Davey
|Jacqueline McKenzie
|Gabe
|Alex Scott
|Martin
|Leigh Russell
|Sonny Jim
|Daniel Wyllie
|Cackles
View Full Cast >