1993

Romper Stomper

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 1993

Studio

Seon Film Productions

Nazi skinheads in Melbourne take out their anger on local Vietnamese, who are seen as threatening racial purity. Finally the Vietnamese have had enough and confront the skinheads in an all-out confrontation, sending the skinheads running. A woman who is prone to epileptic seizures joins the skins' merry band, and helps them on their run from justice, but is her affliction also a sign of impurity?

Cast

Russell CroweHando
Daniel PollockDavey
Jacqueline McKenzieGabe
Alex ScottMartin
Leigh RussellSonny Jim
Daniel WyllieCackles

View Full Cast >

Images