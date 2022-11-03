Ronan Tynan: The Impossible Dream

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Pop, Rock & Pop - Irish tenor Ronan Tynan performs songs by Brian Kennedy, U2, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim and Joni Mitchell at Dublin's RDS in this moving concert DVD. Accompanied by the RTE Concert Orchestra and The London Community Gospel Choir, Tynan pays tribute to his family and loved ones with songs such as "The Impossible Dream," "Night and Day," "My Grandfather's Immigrant Eyes" and "Oh Happy Day." A documentary provides an intimate look at the singer.