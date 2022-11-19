Not Available

Wai (Tiny Gary) is a film school graduate who has lost everything in post-1997 Hong Kong. Out of despair and anger, the cynical young man decided to live entirely off government allowance, leading a lonely, trashy life in a rented room of 100 square feet. Seven years have passed in a blink. This fateful year, Wai meets Mainland prostitute Mei (Gloria Poon) and the two begin living together in his tiny room. With his growing affection for Mei, Wai risks smuggling illegal drugs into China in order to earn some fast money for a better life with her.