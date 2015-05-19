2015

Roommate Wanted

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 2015

Studio

Different Duck Films

Janie is an ambitious student who dreams of a better life. Dee is a gorgeous socialite who dreams of a rich husband. They're already not the best of friends...or the best of roommates. But when Janie gets the opportunity of a lifetime, Dee becomes the roommate from hell as she desperately tries to destroy Janie's life. It's an all out girl-war, leaving a ROOMMATE WANTED.

Cast

Alexa PenaVegaJanie
Spencer GrammerDee
Kathryn MorrisOlivia Morgan
Bryan DechartJoe
Richard RiehleDr. Hoffman

