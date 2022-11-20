Rooster Teeth: Best of Rooster Teeth Shorts

Not Available

That's right, the team from Rooster Teeth is ready for action, and they're putting their very best Shorts on display! So get ready, because when these guys show you what they've got you won't believe your eyes. Excited yet? Well, try to keep your pants on because there's more! Not only is this unit filled with all of Rooster Teeth's nuttiest bits, but it also includes an uninhibited look at the rise and fall of their Shorts. You'll get a long look at their backstory, and that's when the guys really let it all hang out! It's quite the package. With dozens of fan favorite Shorts lovingly grabbed by the Rooster Teeth community, you'll really enjoy yourself. And that's nothing to be ashamed of! What's in our Shorts is really hilarious!