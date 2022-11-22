Not Available

The Unarius follow-up to their legendary UFO encounter film "The Arrival". In the previous film our paleolithic hero has a surprising encounter with saucer wisdom which changes his life for the better. But how to relate this new and possibly unpopular understanding to others of his world? Roots of the Earthman is about the lives and controversies of these prehistoric humans. It is also part of the Unarius practice of what they call "healing through psychodrama" where they were performing these roles to relive and understand their past lives.