Rosa Morena

Thomas, a Danish gay man, is unable to adopt in his home country. He visits a friend in Brazil to explore the possibility of bringing home a child. Eventually he meets Maria, a poor woman who is willing to give away the child she is carrying in exchange for money. As he waits for the child, Thomas takes care of Maria, and their relationship develops in a way he did not expect
|Iben Hjejle
|Christine
|David Dencik
|Jacob
|Vivianne Pasmanter
|Georgina Castro
|Rafael Lozano
|Lavínia Pannunzio
