Rosa Morena

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fine & Mellow Productions

Thomas, a Danish gay man, is unable to adopt in his home country. He visits a friend in Brazil to explore the possibility of bringing home a child. Eventually he meets Maria, a poor woman who is willing to give away the child she is carrying in exchange for money. As he waits for the child, Thomas takes care of Maria, and their relationship develops in a way he did not expect

Cast

Iben HjejleChristine
David DencikJacob
Vivianne Pasmanter
Georgina Castro
Rafael Lozano
Lavínia Pannunzio

