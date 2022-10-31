Rosamunde Pilcher: Land der Sehnsucht

Not Available

Lord Ravenhurst, a former British fencing champion, runs his seaside country estate with his devoted junior son, Taylor, who recruits a youth friend, landscape architect Vivian, daughter of loyal steward Desmond, to help with some modernization. She's disappointed to learn to invitation didn't come from his lordship's firstborn, Samuel, her former flame whom she expected to be in charge. In fact he became a London banker and got engaged to tycoon Archie 's daughter Annabel to pay for his gambling debts. The lord's wife Margaret dies unexpectedly, too short after telling Taylor Samuel was adopted but ignores so to change her will, as the estate is her father's heritage. Samuel returns only to claim 'his inheritance' and Vivian, who is starting to fall for Taylor's honest charm.