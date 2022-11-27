Not Available

Roses of Modigliani

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    1910, Paris. The destinies of the Russian poet Anna Akhmatova and Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani intertwine. Anna is married, Amedeo is a struggling artist, and when they meet their lives change forever. Anna goes back to Russia, and Amedeo sends her a letter begging for her to return. Meanwhile, Anna’s husband, the ambitious poet Nikolai Gumilev abandons her to go on a long trip to Africa to find inspiration. Anna takes the chance to go back to Paris, where she will face an impossible choice between love and poetry...

