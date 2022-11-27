Roses of Modigliani

Not Available

1910, Paris. The destinies of the Russian poet Anna Akhmatova and Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani intertwine. Anna is married, Amedeo is a struggling artist, and when they meet their lives change forever. Anna goes back to Russia, and Amedeo sends her a letter begging for her to return. Meanwhile, Anna’s husband, the ambitious poet Nikolai Gumilev abandons her to go on a long trip to Africa to find inspiration. Anna takes the chance to go back to Paris, where she will face an impossible choice between love and poetry...