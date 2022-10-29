Not Available

From their early formation in Philadelphia’s underground music scene, to their business partnership with a local, independent record label, filmmaker Justin J. Jackson’s documentary Rosetta: Audio/Visual chronicles the musical accomplishments, monetary struggles, and intimate friendships of blue-collar, do-it-yourself, post-metal band Rosetta. Every album is a creative milestone, each tour a test of faith. Four years in the making, Rosetta: Audio/Visual tells the story of emotional and material sacrifice made by an electronics technician, high school civics teacher, coffee shop barista, and martial arts instructor in order to achieve financial control and artistic freedom.