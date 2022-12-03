Roswell, l’invention des soucoupes volantes

Not Available

In 1947, the American Air Force reported the crash of an unidentified flying object near the small town of Roswell in New Mexico. The news spread like wildfire in the international press, the term "flying saucer" found its way into casual language and minds. As the Cold War loomed and conspiracy theories were booming, the UFO myth sparked peoples' imaginations as well as the search for attention, soon becoming a central science fiction motif with strange dimensions and, naturally, commercial potential. Till this day, it delivers food for conspiracy theories.