1993

Roswell: The UFO Uncover-up

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 1993

Studio

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the purported crash of an alien spacecraft in Roswell, N. M., this documentary presents evidence that supports the theory. Eschewing a tabloid approach, the program carefully weighs various factors. Debris from the crash site is evaluated for authenticity, witnesses relate their stories and experts give their thoughts on the subject. Viewers can then make up their own minds about a government cover-up.

Cast

Stanton FriedmanHimself
Erich von DänikenHimself
Linda Moulton HoweHerself
Robert DeanHimself
Whitley StrieberHimself

Images