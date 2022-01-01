Roswell: The UFO Uncover-up

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the purported crash of an alien spacecraft in Roswell, N. M., this documentary presents evidence that supports the theory. Eschewing a tabloid approach, the program carefully weighs various factors. Debris from the crash site is evaluated for authenticity, witnesses relate their stories and experts give their thoughts on the subject. Viewers can then make up their own minds about a government cover-up.
|Stanton Friedman
|Himself
|Erich von Däniken
|Himself
|Linda Moulton Howe
|Herself
|Robert Dean
|Himself
|Whitley Strieber
|Himself
