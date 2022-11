Not Available

Woody is reading the tale of Little Red Riding Hood... and soon finds himself living the fable when a sobbing Red confronts him, telling him how a mean wolf has been bullying her on her entire trip to Grandma's. Woody plans to get even with the fiendish (and totally stupid) wolf by swapping places with her and going to HIS Grandma's. The wolf stops Woody carrying an apple pie and demands, "Let me have it" (Needless to say, he gets it alright!).