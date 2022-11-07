Route of the Moon

Not Available

Being different is no easy task. And when the difference is so visible, like albinism, or so burdensome, like a heart condition, things get harder. Albino introvert Tito must travel from Panama to Costa Rica to pick up his sick father. Not having spoken to his father in years, their reunion is less than desired. César has always lived on his own terms and would rather deal with his weakness alone. And Tito would rather not deal with anyone. So, the ride back to Panama is a bit heated. They might kill each other but not without first confronting their anxieties and the reasons for the distance kept between them for so long