itle Match Network and Booker T: Reality of Wrestling have joined forces again to bring you LADIES NIGHT OUT 4! Line-up: Ivelisse vs Thunder Rosa An open challenge from Taya Valkyrie NO DQ "The Undead Bride" Su Yung vs Hyan Special appearance from women's wrestling legend Jazz Kiera Hogan vs Aerial Monroe ROW Diamonds Title Match Kylie Rae vs AQA Plus: Barbi Hayden Alex Gracia Ivory Robyn Angel Blue Jenna Lynn and many more.