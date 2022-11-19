Not Available

Rowlf's Rhapsodies with the Muppets was released by Playhouse Video in 1985, as part of a series of compilations featuring songs and sketches from The Muppet Show. In this one hour special, Rowlf the Dog presents a compilation of his best numbers and other silly songs from The Muppet Show. Gonzo and Scooter interrupt him several times, and Fozzie Bear and Miss Piggy make appearances as well. Muppet Show guest star appearances include George Burns, Petula Clark, Peter Sellers, Marisa Berenson and Steve Martin.