Roxette - Ballad & Pop Hits – The Complete Video Collection

Not Available

Ballad Hits "A Thing About You" "It Must Have Been Love" "Listen to Your Heart" "Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave)" "Spending My Time" "Queen of Rain" "Almost Unreal" "Crash! Boom! Bang!" "Vulnerable" "You Don't Understand Me" "Wish I Could Fly" "Anyone" "Salvation" "Milk and Toast and Honey" Pop Hits "Opportunity Nox" "The Look" "Dressed for Success" "Dangerous" "Joyride" "The Big L" "Church of Your Heart" "How Do You Do!" "Sleeping in My Car" "Run to You" "June Afternoon" "Stars" "The Centre of the Heart (Is a Suburb to the Brain)" "Real Sugar" Extras "Neverending Love" "Soul Deep" "I Call Your Name" "Chances" "(Do You Get) Excited?" "Fingertips '93" "Fireworks" "She Doesn't Live Here Anymore" "Un D├¡a Sin Ti" Documentaries The Making of Joyride (50 minutes behind the scenes) Really Roxette (1 hour road movie from 1995)