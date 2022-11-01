Not Available

Roxy Hunter and the Mystery of the Moody Ghost

  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Landstar Entertainment

Roxy Hunter, a tumultuous and precocious nine-year-old "going on 35" has just moved to the sleepy little town of Serenity Falls with her widowed mother, Susan, and family friend, the boy genius, Max. Roxy brings her vivid imagination, keen 'detecting skills', and eccentric personality to the small town where she accidentally uncovers a plot that could destroy her new home.

Cast

Aria WallaceRoxanne "Roxy" Hunter
Robin BrûléSusan Hunter
Demetrius JoyetteMax
Vik SahayRamma Vingri
Julian RichingsMr. Tibers
Stephanie MillsRebecca

