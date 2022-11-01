Roxy Hunter and the Mystery of the Moody Ghost

Roxy Hunter, a tumultuous and precocious nine-year-old "going on 35" has just moved to the sleepy little town of Serenity Falls with her widowed mother, Susan, and family friend, the boy genius, Max. Roxy brings her vivid imagination, keen 'detecting skills', and eccentric personality to the small town where she accidentally uncovers a plot that could destroy her new home.
|Aria Wallace
|Roxanne "Roxy" Hunter
|Robin Brûlé
|Susan Hunter
|Demetrius Joyette
|Max
|Vik Sahay
|Ramma Vingri
|Julian Richings
|Mr. Tibers
|Stephanie Mills
|Rebecca
