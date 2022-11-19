Roxy Music - The High Road

Not Available

Most of Roxy's fans will buy all their DVD's as each of them offers a different lineup of the band and different songs . This lineup had an exceptional rhythm section , who help give the songs a lift and they make me want to watch and listen again and again . One gets a good idea of how mellow Roxy could be as the ballads are convincingly done , with stirring lead work by Neil Hubbard on MY ONLY LOVE being the highpoint of a standout version . A good release - maybe one day they will be able to clean up the picture . I'm very happy with the music , however . Worth a spin for those fans of this influential band .